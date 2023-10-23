Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 31, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, providing power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 18:38
    Photo ID: 8098673
    VIRIN: 231031-F-RJ686-1429
    Resolution: 4653x3102
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arctic
    F22
    JBER
    Indopacom
    freeandopenindopacific

