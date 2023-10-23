A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing takes off above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 31, 2023. The F-22 Raptor is designed to project air dominance and cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft, providing power projection across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
This work, 3rd Wing aircraft take off over JBER [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
