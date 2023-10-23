Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 5 of 7]

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam

    TUMON, GUAM

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military leaders stationed in Guam and the leaders of the Japanese Consulate of Guam pose for a picture during a United States Forces Japan appreciation reception in Tumon, Guam, Oct. 27, 2023. The reception honored and acknowledged U.S. service members who were stationed in Japan for their outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 18:43
    VIRIN: 231027-F-NI202-1162
    Location: TUMON, GU
    This work, United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    USFJ

