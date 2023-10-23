Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 1 of 7]

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam

    TUMON, GUAM

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Rumiko Ishigami, Japanese Consulate of Guam, gives a speech during a United States Forces Japan appreciation reception in Tumon, Guam, Oct. 27, 2023. The reception honored and acknowledged U.S. servicemembers who were stationed in Japan for their outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 18:43
    Photo ID: 8098662
    VIRIN: 231027-F-NI202-1032
    Resolution: 5431x3597
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: TUMON, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT