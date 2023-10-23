U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander of the 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, gives a speech during a United States Forces Japan appreciation reception in Tumon, Guam, Oct. 27, 2023. The reception honored and acknowledged U.S. service members who were stationed in Japan for their outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 18:43
|Photo ID:
|8098664
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-NI202-1047
|Resolution:
|5581x3793
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|TUMON, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
