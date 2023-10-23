United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam

U.S. military leaders stationed in Guam and leaders of the Japanese Consulate of Guam perform a Kagami-Wari during a United States Forces Japan appreciation reception in Tumon, Guam, Oct. 27, 2023. This performance is a Japanese tradition in which the lid of the sake barrel is broken open by a wooden mallet and is served to those who are present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

