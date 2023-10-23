Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 4 of 7]

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam

    TUMON, GUAM

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. military leaders stationed in Guam and leaders of the Japanese Consulate of Guam perform a Kagami-Wari during a United States Forces Japan appreciation reception in Tumon, Guam, Oct. 27, 2023. This performance is a Japanese tradition in which the lid of the sake barrel is broken open by a wooden mallet and is served to those who are present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 18:43
    Photo ID: 8098666
    VIRIN: 231027-F-NI202-1069
    Resolution: 5738x3796
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: TUMON, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam
    United States Forces Japan Appreciation Reception - Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT