JACKSONVILLE, FL. (October, 19, 2023) Hospital Corspman 2nd Class Nicole Gleba, a respiratory therapist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, sets up for a bronchoscopy procedure. Gleba, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, says, “I believe the best part of my job is taking care of patients in their time of need and being a part of the team to help return them to their best.” Respiratory Care Week, October 22 – 28, recognizes this profession for its vital role in healthcare, especially during a pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.31.2023 08:31 Photo ID: 8097180 VIRIN: 231019-N-QA097-1001 Resolution: 4404x5240 Size: 1.6 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Respiratory Therapist [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.