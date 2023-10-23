Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Respiratory Therapist [Image 3 of 3]

    Respiratory Therapist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (October, 19, 2023) Hospital Corspman 2nd Class Nicole Gleba, a respiratory therapist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, sets up for a bronchoscopy procedure. Gleba, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, says, “I believe the best part of my job is taking care of patients in their time of need and being a part of the team to help return them to their best.” Respiratory Care Week, October 22 – 28, recognizes this profession for its vital role in healthcare, especially during a pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

    This work, Respiratory Therapist [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    respiratory therapist
    Respiratory Care Week

