JACKSONVILLE, FL. (October, 19, 2023) Hospital Corspman 2nd Class Nicole Gleba, a respiratory therapist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, sets up for a bronchoscopy procedure. Gleba, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, says, “I believe the best part of my job is taking care of patients in their time of need and being a part of the team to help return them to their best.” Respiratory Care Week, October 22 – 28, recognizes this profession for its vital role in healthcare, especially during a pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8097180
|VIRIN:
|231019-N-QA097-1001
|Resolution:
|4404x5240
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Respiratory Therapist [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
