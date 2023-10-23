Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immunizations Care [Image 1 of 3]

    Immunizations Care

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 15, 2023) Lt. Maureen Mukoko, immunizations program director at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares a vaccine. Mukoko, a native of Nairobi, Kenya, says, “The adage ‘prevention is better than cure’ fundamentally describes immunizations. Getting vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do as a society to protect ourselves against preventable diseases. Eradicated contagious viruses such as polio and smallpox owe their extinction to vaccines. I treat everyone like they are my loved ones.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

