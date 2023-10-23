JACKSONVILLE, FL. (September, 15, 2023) Lt. Maureen Mukoko, immunizations program director at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares a vaccine. Mukoko, a native of Nairobi, Kenya, says, “The adage ‘prevention is better than cure’ fundamentally describes immunizations. Getting vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do as a society to protect ourselves against preventable diseases. Eradicated contagious viruses such as polio and smallpox owe their extinction to vaccines. I treat everyone like they are my loved ones.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8097177
|VIRIN:
|230915-N-QA097-1009
|Resolution:
|5096x6480
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Immunizations Care [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT