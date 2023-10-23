Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Occupational Therapist Assistant [Image 2 of 3]

    Occupational Therapist Assistant

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (October, 18, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Vangorden, a certified occupational therapist assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, applies a splint to a patient. Vangorden, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, says, “I like to see the patient progress as they get stronger after an injury.” October is World Occupational Therapy Month, celebrating this profession that helps people find ways to do their daily activities and live better with injury or illness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 8097179
    VIRIN: 231018-N-QA097-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4820
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Occupational Therapist Assistant [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    World Occupational Therapy Month
    certified occupational therapist assistant

