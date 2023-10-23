JACKSONVILLE, FL. (October, 18, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Vangorden, a certified occupational therapist assistant at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, applies a splint to a patient. Vangorden, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, says, “I like to see the patient progress as they get stronger after an injury.” October is World Occupational Therapy Month, celebrating this profession that helps people find ways to do their daily activities and live better with injury or illness. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

