The Marine Corps Marathon race participants, led by members of the All-Navy Marathon team, start their race in Arlington, Virginia., Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to offer runners a unique and memorable experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.29.2023 23:22 Photo ID: 8095061 VIRIN: 231029-N-AE068-1019 Resolution: 3453x2293 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chritopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.