The Marine Corps Marathon race participants, led by members of the All-Navy Marathon team, start their race in Arlington, Virginia., Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to offer runners a unique and memorable experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8095061
|VIRIN:
|231029-N-AE068-1019
|Resolution:
|3453x2293
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
This work, All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chritopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
