    All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 2 of 19]

    All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chritopher Previc 

    The Marine Corps Marathon race participants, led by members of the All-Navy Marathon team, start their race in Arlington, Virginia., Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to offer runners a unique and memorable experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 23:22
    Photo ID: 8095061
    VIRIN: 231029-N-AE068-1019
    Resolution: 3453x2293
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chritopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    running
    MCM
    Marine Corps Marathon
    All Navy Marathon
    Navy Marathon

