All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Matt Rouse assigned to 2nd Dental Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, makes his way along the course during the 48th annual running of the Marine Corps Marathon, traveling through Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to promote physical fitness, celebrate community goodwill, and honor the service of military personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

