All-Navy Marathon team members run through the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon course, passing by the Lincoln Memorial, Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to offer runners a unique and memorable experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2023 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8095064
|VIRIN:
|231029-N-AE068-1080
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Chritopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
