    All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 18 of 19]

    All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Namgyal Jorden 

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Hearn assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard stands with his second place award for the men's marathon, running 2:26:19 (averaging 5:35 per mile) during the 48th annual running of the Marine Corps Marathon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2023. The 26.2 mile race drew roughly 30,000 participants to promote physical fitness, celebrate community goodwill, and honor the service of military personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Namgyal L. Jorden)

    This work, All-Navy Marathon Team Runs Marine Corps Marathon [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Namgyal Jorden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    running
    MCM
    Marine Corps Marathon

