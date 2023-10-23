Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 4 of 4]

    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Michael Chard, a member of the Beirut Veterans of America, and his family pose for a photo after crossing the finish line of the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Chard and his family ran the MCM to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Marine barracks bombing that claimed the lives of 220 Marines, 18 Sailors and three soldiers. The group carried a BVA flag bearing names of those killed in action during the bombing. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 8094955
    VIRIN: 231029-M-IP911-6895
    Resolution: 3459x2594
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dedication
    Honor
    Beirut
    MCM
    RunWiththeMarines
    48thMCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT