Michael Chard, a member of the Beirut Veterans of America, and his family pose for a photo after crossing the finish line of the 48th Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Chard and his family ran the MCM to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Marine barracks bombing that claimed the lives of 220 Marines, 18 Sailors and three soldiers. The group carried a BVA flag bearing names of those killed in action during the bombing. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges)

