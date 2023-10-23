Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award [Image 1 of 4]

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Mike McClung presents the Penguin Award to the final runner of the 48th Marine Corps Marathon, Soon Kim, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. The Penguin Award is presented to the last MCM runner each year in memory of Maj. Megan McClung who initiated the award at the first Marine Corps Marathon forward. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 8094952
    VIRIN: 231029-M-IP911-4231
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Endurance
    MCM
    RunWiththeMarines
    Penguin Award
    48thMCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT