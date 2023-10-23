48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award

U.S. Marines and a member of the Mongolian military celebrate with last runner in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon and Penguin Award winner, Soon Kim, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. The Penguin Award is presented in honor of the life and service of Public Affairs Officer and marathon runner Maj. Megan McClung who was killed in action in Iraq in December 2006. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges)

