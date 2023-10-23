Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award [Image 2 of 4]

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine leaders and Marine Corps Marathon officials pose for a photo with the 2023 Penguin Award winner, Soon Kim, in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 29, 2023. Kim completed the 48th Marine Corps Marathon with a time of 06:40:41. The Penguin award is presented annually to the last runner of the MCM in honor of the life and service of Maj. Megan McClung. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Bryce Hodges)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.29.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 8094953
    VIRIN: 231029-M-IP911-3356
    Resolution: 6300x4036
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon Penguin Award
    48th Marine Corps Marathon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Endurance
    MCM
    RunWiththeMarines
    Penguin Award
    48thMCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT