Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class David Akakpo, a native of Oklahoma City, reviews the preventative maintenance conducted on a valve with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Timmy Vu, a native of Midway City, California, aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2023 Date Posted: 10.21.2023 23:48 Photo ID: 8083332 VIRIN: 231021-N-UY363-2007 Resolution: 5022x3348 Size: 784.65 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Sailors Perform Preventative Maintenance at Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.