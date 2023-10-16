Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Byron Thames, a native of Manning, South Carolina, secures a forklift to a pad eye on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 23:48
|Photo ID:
|8083325
|VIRIN:
|231021-N-UY363-6002
|Resolution:
|4665x3110
|Size:
|927.2 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secure for Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
