Secure for Sea

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Byron Thames, a native of Manning, South Carolina, secures a forklift to a pad eye on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

