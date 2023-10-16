Best Coffee Shop on the Waterfront

Retail Services Specialist Seaman Yahir Navarrosolis, a native of San Diego, prepares a cup of coffee in the cafe aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

