Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Sailor Maintains Firefighting Equipment [Image 2 of 5]

    Boxer Sailor Maintains Firefighting Equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Abigail Cornish, a native of Lewiston, Idaho, conducts preventative maintenance on a fire extinguisher bottle on the flight deck aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Oct. 21, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 23:48
    Photo ID: 8083324
    VIRIN: 231021-N-UY363-5005
    Resolution: 4168x2779
    Size: 816.16 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailor Maintains Firefighting Equipment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Coffee Shop on the Waterfront
    Boxer Sailor Maintains Firefighting Equipment
    Secure for Sea
    Beautiful Day for Inventory
    Boxer Sailors Perform Preventative Maintenance at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    Amphib
    Operations
    Boxer
    Sailors
    LHD4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT