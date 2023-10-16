Ambition Leads the Way

From right, 2nd Lt. Nick Hughes checks the rucksack of Staff Sgt. Dante Davis, both of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), prior to the 12-mile ruck march portion of the New Hampshire Army National Guard’s Ranger Assessment, on October 21, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The bi-annual event, held in April and October, tests the physical abilities, knowledge and tactics of candidates who wish to pursue Ranger School.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2023 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8083201
|VIRIN:
|231021-A-VS358-6288
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.26 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
