    Ambition Leads the Way [Image 17 of 18]

    Ambition Leads the Way

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Dante Davis, a mortar section sergeant with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), holds up markers from his ruck sack during the showdown portion of the New Hampshire Army National Guard’s Ranger Assessment, on October 21, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The bi-annual event, held in April and October, tests the physical abilities, knowledge and tactics of candidates who wish to pursue Ranger School.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.21.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 8083208
    VIRIN: 231021-A-VS358-3389
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.38 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ambition Leads the Way [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Ranger
    Army
    National Guard
    New Hampshire

