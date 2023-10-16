Ambition Leads the Way

Spc. Noah Phillips, an infantryman with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), completes a lap during the 12-mile ruck march portion of the New Hampshire Army National Guard’s Ranger Assessment, on October 21, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The bi-annual event, held in April and October, tests the physical abilities, knowledge and tactics of candidates who wish to pursue Ranger School. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

