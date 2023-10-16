Ambition Leads the Way

Staff Sgt. Dante Davis, a mortar section sergeant with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), sprints across a bridge during the Ranger Physical Fitness Test five-mile run portion of the New Hampshire Army National Guard’s Ranger Assessment, on October 21, 2023, at the Edward Cross Training Complex, in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The bi-annual event, held in April and October, tests the physical abilities, knowledge and tactics of candidates who wish to pursue Ranger School.

