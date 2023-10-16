Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germantown holds change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Germantown holds change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Ensign Brianna Curley 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka commanding officer of dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka relieved Cmdr. Michael Welgan as commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 20:04
    This work, Germantown holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Brianna Curley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony

    USS Germantown
    ESG-3
    PHIBRON-7
    LSD-42

