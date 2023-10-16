Germantown holds change of command ceremony

Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka commanding officer of dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka relieved Cmdr. Michael Welgan as commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

