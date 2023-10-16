Germantown holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Ensign Brianna Curley | Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka commanding officer of dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42),...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Brianna Curley | Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka commanding officer of dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), speaks during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka relieved Cmdr. Michael Welgan as commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht) see less | View Image Page

The Whidbey island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 20.



Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka, a native of Buffalo, Ohio, relieved Cmdr. Michael Welgan, from Tioga Center, New York, as commanding officer.



"To the men and women of the Germantown, I will never be able to adequately express how proud of you I am," said Welgan. " You have been an extension of my family for the past 3 years”.



Prior to assuming command of Germantown in April 2022 Welgan served 18 months as the executive officer, taking part in numerous patrols in the 7th Fleet area of operation and a homeport shift to San Diego in October 2021.



As Germantown’s commanding officer Welgan guided the crew through a rigorous training cycle including commander sea trials, maintenance phase fire drills, and a rigorous basic phase to re-certify in mobility, damage control, communications, search and rescue, supply, explosive safety, intelligence, visit, board, search and seizure, and visual information warfare areas



Before turning over command to Zilka, Welgan said, "I am completely impressed by your dedication and ingenuity to accomplish every task. You have changed every conversation about this ship's future”.



Zilka enlisted in the United States Navy July 1992. His enlisted tours included the USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Recruiting District in Raleigh, North Carolina, USS John Hancock (DD 981) and USS Gettysburg (CG 64). In 2004, Zilka commissioned from the Seaman to Admiral (STA-21) program.



After commissioning, Zilka served onboard USS Vicksburg (CG 69), USS Samuel B. Roberts (FFG 58) and USS New Orleans (LPD 18). He most recently served as the director of manpower and personnel (N1) at Surface Warfare Schools Command in Newport, Rhode Island. He holds a bachelors in business administration from Jacksonville University and a masters in defense and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



Zilka addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking Welgan and providing a positive outlook for Germantown’s future.



“I want to congratulate Cmdr. Welgan on turning over such a great ship and crew,” said Zilka. “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead the officers and crew of Germantown as we continue the push to be operationally ready to sail into harm's way when called upon."



Germantown is homeported in San Diego and is a part of Amphibious Squadron 7 which is responsible for six amphibious ships and embarked Marine expeditionary unit forces to execute all assigned operational tasks in support of the nation’s littoral warfare strategy.



For more news from USS Germantown (LSD 42), visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/LSD-42.