Germantown holds change of command ceremony

Members of the color guard parades the colors during a change of command ceremony aboard dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), Oct. 20, 2023. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka relieved Cmdr. Michael Welgan as commanding officer of Germantown. Germantown is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

