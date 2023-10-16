Soldiers of the 35th Maintenance Surge Team-Stryker pose for a photograph during the new platoon’s activation ceremony, October 18, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 35th MST-S is the first of a new type of maintenance platoon designed to modernize field-level maintenance capabilities for the Stryker family of vehicles, and falls under the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, 13 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593 Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 8082499 VIRIN: 231018-A-IX751-1004 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 1.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modernized Stryker Maintenance Platoon Activates at JBLM [Image 5 of 5], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.