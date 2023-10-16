Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernized Stryker Maintenance Platoon Activates at JBLM [Image 1 of 5]

    Modernized Stryker Maintenance Platoon Activates at JBLM

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 35th Maintenance Surge Team-Stryker stand in formation during the new platoon’s activation ceremony, October 18, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 35th MST-S is the first of a new type of maintenance platoon designed to modernize field-level maintenance capabilities for the Stryker family of vehicles, and falls under the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, 13 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593 Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    This work, Modernized Stryker Maintenance Platoon Activates at JBLM [Image 5 of 5], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

