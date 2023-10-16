Modernized Stryker Maintenance Platoon Activates at JBLM

Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Torrees (left), and 1st Lt. Mary Smith, the 35th Maintenance Platoon sergeant and platoon leader, uncase the 35th Maintenance Surge Team-Stryker colors the new platoon’s activation ceremony, October 18, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. “As a former (Stryker systems maintainer) … Instructor, being part of the first Stryker (maintenance surge team) in the U.S. Army is such an honor,” said Torrees. “This is so unique that it feels like a broadening assignment. We will set the standard for other future MST's to follow. My (non-commissioned officers) and I are ready to develop and mentor the future (Stryker systems maintainer) subject matter experts in our field.” The 35th MST-S is the first of a new type of maintenance platoon designed to modernize field-level maintenance capabilities for the Stryker family of vehicles, and falls under the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, 13 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593 Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

