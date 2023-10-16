Soldiers of the 35th Maintenance Surge Team-Stryker stand in formation during the new platoon’s activation ceremony, October 18, 2023, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The 35th MST-S is the first of a new type of maintenance platoon designed to modernize field-level maintenance capabilities for the Stryker family of vehicles, and falls under the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, 13 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593 Expeditionary Sustainment Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 17:25
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
Modernized Stryker Maintenance Platoon Activates at JBLM
