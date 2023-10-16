Beale Airmen and their families visit different booths hosted by various clubs and organizations during Recce Connect Day, Oct. 13, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Recce Connect Day is designed to promote growth within the community by helping Airmen and their families network and learn about new resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8082497
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-DG904-1269
|Resolution:
|1080x864
|Size:
|631.29 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
