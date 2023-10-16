Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Recce Connect Day 2023

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale Airmen and their families visit different booths hosted by various clubs and organizations during Recce Connect Day, Oct. 13, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Recce Connect Day is designed to promote growth within the community by helping Airmen and their families network and learn about new resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 8082497
    VIRIN: 231013-F-DG904-1269
    Resolution: 1080x864
    Size: 631.29 KB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recce Connect Day 2023
    Recce Connect Day 2023
    Recce Connect Day 2023
    Recce Connect Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pumpkin family fall tent connect community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT