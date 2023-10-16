Tamie Harvey, 9th Reconnaissance Wing integrated prevention chief, issues “passports” to Recce Connect Day attendees Oct. 13, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The “passports” are designed to incentivize attendees to visit every booth by collecting stamps from each organization then entering members with every stamp into a raffle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 8082496 VIRIN: 231013-F-DG904-1359 Resolution: 1080x864 Size: 567.07 KB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.