Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Recce Connect Day 2023

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Tamie Harvey, 9th Reconnaissance Wing integrated prevention chief, issues “passports” to Recce Connect Day attendees Oct. 13, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The “passports” are designed to incentivize attendees to visit every booth by collecting stamps from each organization then entering members with every stamp into a raffle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 8082496
    VIRIN: 231013-F-DG904-1359
    Resolution: 1080x864
    Size: 567.07 KB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recce Connect Day 2023
    Recce Connect Day 2023
    Recce Connect Day 2023
    Recce Connect Day 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family community welcome fall attendee resources

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT