Recce Connect Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, announces the official start of Recce Connect Day, Oct. 13, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Recce Connect Day is an opportunity for Beale Airmen and their families to link with different clubs, organizations, and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

