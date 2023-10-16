U.S. Air Force Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing deputy commander, announces the official start of Recce Connect Day, Oct. 13, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Recce Connect Day is an opportunity for Beale Airmen and their families to link with different clubs, organizations, and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8082494
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-DG904-1090
|Resolution:
|1080x864
|Size:
|400.8 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recce Connect Day 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT