Recce Connect Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Blasini, 9th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, and Master Sgt. Scott Wildenhain, 9th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, grill hot dogs and hamburgers during Recce Connect Day, Oct. 13, 2023 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Recce Connect Day is an event intended to help Airmen and their families join clubs, network, and grow together as a community, while also providing food and entertainment to attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

