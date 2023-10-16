NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer

U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Michael Vargas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, nails support beams during a tech trainer onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 18, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong)

