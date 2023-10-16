NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer

U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Thomas McLaughlin, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, removes nails from a board during a roof building tech trainer onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 18, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong)

Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 Location: GULFPORT, MS, US by PO2 James Hong