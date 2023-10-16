U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Nicholas Margagliano, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, nails support beams during a roof building tech trainer onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 18, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 8081939 VIRIN: 231018-N-VF045-1011 Resolution: 5155x7733 Size: 4.77 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.