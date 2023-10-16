Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer [Image 2 of 6]

    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Nicholas Margagliano, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, nails support beams during a roof building tech trainer onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., Oct. 18, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8081940
    VIRIN: 231018-N-VF045-1005
    Resolution: 4647x4647
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer
    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer
    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer
    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer
    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer
    NMCB 11 Roof Tech Trainer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    roof
    builder
    nmcb 11
    nailgun
    tech trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT