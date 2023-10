In a convergence of academia and real-world engineering, a group of students from the University of Pittsburgh’s Hydrologic Analysis and Design course explored the Conemaugh River Dam to expand their engineer learning beyond conventional classroom boundaries. Pigeons fly over the Conemaugh River Dam during a University of Pittsburgh tour of the dam in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 8081767 VIRIN: 231013-A-GG453-1011 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.68 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering [Image 21 of 21], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.