    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering [Image 12 of 21]

    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    In a convergence of academia and real-world engineering, a group of students from the University of Pittsburgh’s Hydrologic Analysis and Design course explored the Conemaugh River Dam to expand their engineer learning beyond conventional classroom boundaries. Pigeons fly over the Conemaugh River Dam during a University of Pittsburgh tour of the dam in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2023.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:01
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    This work, From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering [Image 21 of 21], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Pittsburgh District
    University of Pittsburgh
    Conemaugh River Lake

