From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering

In a convergence of academia and real-world engineering, a group of students from the University of Pittsburgh’s Hydrologic Analysis and Design course explored the Conemaugh River Dam to expand their engineer learning beyond conventional classroom boundaries. Werner Loehlein, a University of Pittsburgh professor; Emily Potter, resource manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District; and George Strish, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, discuss the acid mines and pH levels of the Conemaugh River and Lake during a tour of the dam in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2023.

