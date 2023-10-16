In a convergence of academia and real-world engineering, a group of students from the University of Pittsburgh’s Hydrologic Analysis and Design course explored the Conemaugh River Dam to expand their engineer learning beyond conventional classroom boundaries. University of Pittsburgh students look toward the far side of the Conemaugh River Dam as April Richards, a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, explains the pigeon control systems in place at the dam site in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 8081768 VIRIN: 231013-A-GG453-1013 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.71 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering [Image 21 of 21], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.