Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering [Image 7 of 21]

    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    In a convergence of academia and real-world engineering, a group of students from the University of Pittsburgh’s Hydrologic Analysis and Design course explored the Conemaugh River Dam to expand their engineer learning beyond conventional classroom boundaries. Amanda Lee, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, takes a photo of the vista at Conemaugh River Dam as her classmates catch up to her during a visit of the dam in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:01
    Photo ID: 8081762
    VIRIN: 231013-A-GG453-1008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.54 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering [Image 21 of 21], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering
    From the Classroom to Conemaugh: A Hands-On Journey in Dam Engineering

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Classroom to Conemaugh: Pittsburgh Students Dive into Dam Engineering

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Pittsburgh District
    University of Pittsburgh
    Conemaugh River Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT