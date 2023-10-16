Allied Aces: U.S. and JASDF Fighter Squadron's Unite

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members pose for a group photo during the 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron’s 50th anniversary ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct 14, 2023. The 301st TFS and 13th FS have executed missions together at Misawa Air Base for almost three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

