    Allied Aces: U.S. and JASDF Fighter Squadron's Unite [Image 4 of 4]

    Allied Aces: U.S. and JASDF Fighter Squadron's Unite

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members pose for a group photo during the 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron’s 50th anniversary ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct 14, 2023. The 301st TFS and 13th FS have executed missions together at Misawa Air Base for almost three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 05:43
    Photo ID: 8081182
    VIRIN: 231014-F-Dj879-1136
    Resolution: 8151x5434
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

