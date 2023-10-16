Allied Aces: U.S. and JASDF Fighter Squadron's Unite

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keegan Dale, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Col. Kazuhito Okamoto, 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) commander, exchange gifts after formally establishing sister squadrons relationship at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct 14, 2023. The 301st TFS and 13th Fighter Squadron have executed missions together at Misawa Air Base for almost three years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

