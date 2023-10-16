Allied Aces: U.S. and JASDF Fighter Squadron's Unite

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members watch the 301st Tactical Fighter Squadron’s (TFS) 50th Anniversary Ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct 14, 2023. During the ceremony, the 301st TFS formally established a sister squadron agreement with the 13th Fighter Squadron, promising to build camaraderie, increasing their synergy and ability to perform the mission alongside one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

