U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adrian L. Foster, the 94th Military Police Battalion commander, right, passes the battalion guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Delawrence, the incoming 94th Military Police Battalion senior enlisted advisor, left, during a change of responsibility ceremony on the 2nd Infantry Division parade field, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023. The 94th Military Police Battalion say farewell to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian L. Watts, the outbound 94th MP Battalion senior enlisted advisor, and welcome Delawrence to the command after the ceremony. (DoD photo By Sgt. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 01:33 Photo ID: 8081066 VIRIN: 231020-O-A1109-1161 Resolution: 4628x3085 Size: 10.85 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.