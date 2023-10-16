Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4]

    94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adrian L. Foster, the 94th Military Police Battalion commander, right, passes the battalion guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Delawrence, the incoming 94th Military Police Battalion senior enlisted advisor, left, during a change of responsibility ceremony on the 2nd Infantry Division parade field, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023. The 94th Military Police Battalion say farewell to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian L. Watts, the outbound 94th MP Battalion senior enlisted advisor, and welcome Delawrence to the command after the ceremony. (DoD photo By Sgt. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

