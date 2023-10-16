94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian L. Watts, the outgoing 94th Military Police Battalion senior enlisted advisor, thanks the Soldiers of 94th MP Battalion for their hard work and dedication to the command during a change of responsibility ceremony on the 2nd Infantry Division parade field, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023. The 94th Military Police Battalion says farewell to Watts and welcomes U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Delawrence after the heartfelt speech. (U.S. Army photo By Sgt. Robert Sullivan)

