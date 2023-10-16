94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian L. Watts, the outgoing 94th MP Battalion command sergeant major, right, receives a challenge coin from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Frederick L. Crist, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, left, for Watts' exemplary dedication and commitment to duty during a change of responsibility ceremony on the 2nd Infantry Division parade field, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023. The 94th Military Police Battalion says farewell to Watts and welcomes U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Delawrence on the parade field. (U.S. Army photo By Sgt. Robert Sullivan)

Date Taken: 10.20.2023