    94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 4]

    94th MP Battalion Change of Responsibility

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Sullivan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian L. Watts, the outgoing 94th MP Battalion command sergeant major, right, receives a challenge coin from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Frederick L. Crist, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, left, for Watts' exemplary dedication and commitment to duty during a change of responsibility ceremony on the 2nd Infantry Division parade field, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2023. The 94th Military Police Battalion says farewell to Watts and welcomes U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Delawrence on the parade field. (U.S. Army photo By Sgt. Robert Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 01:31
    Photo ID: 8081054
    VIRIN: 231020-A-HL345-1011
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    ceremony
    military police
    19th ESC
    coining
    usag
    8A
    IMCOM-P

